Lucky but clueless: UK man wins ₹129 crore lottery, but he doesn't know

National Lottery officials have launched an urgent search for several winners who are yet to come forward to claim major prizes, The Metro reported. Topping the list is an unidentified ticket holder from Bexley in south-east London, who scooped an eye-watering 10.6 million Pounds in the October 10 Lotto draw. The winner has until April 2 to claim the jackpot before the ticket becomes invalid.

In addition, the National Lottery has flagged a number of other high-value prizes that remain unclaimed across the UK:

Advertisement

Birmingham: 1,000,000 Pounds prize won last year, claim deadline February 11

South Gloucestershire: 1,000,000 Pounds prize from the November 1 draw, expires April 30

Bournemouth: 1,000,000 Pounds prize won on November 4, expires May 3

Powys, Wales: 112,091 Pounds prize won on December 12, must be claimed by June 10

According to news portals, any prize money left unclaimed by the deadline — along with accrued interest — will be redirected to National Lottery-funded initiatives, including environmental rewilding projects and youth welfare programmes.

Also Read | US woman wins $100,000 after discovering forgotten lottery ticket in her closet

The renewed appeal follows the story of recent winner Sean Henderson, 39, who has spoken about his unexpected good fortune. The Ilfracombe-based carpenter won the "Set For Life" prize, entitling him to receive 10,000 Pounds every month for the next 30 years. Henderson said he only realised he had won after finding the ticket lying on top of his microwave, where it had been left untouched. He now plans to build a house and travel.

Advertisement