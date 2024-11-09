‘Lucky car’ buried with ‘last rites’ by Gujarat family, funeral worth ₹4 lakh | Watch viral video

Viral video: A Gujarati family held a funeral ceremony for their car, costing 4 lakh and attended by 1500 people. The event has gone viral; read to know more 

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Viral video: Cars, or any other vehicles are often known to end up in scrapyards when they can not be used any longer. But, a particular ‘lucky’ car owned by a Gujarati family has become the talk of the town, after its owners bid farewell to the vehicle with a funeral ceremony, and performed last rites.

The event costed 4 lakh, and was attended by 1500 people. Yes, you heard it right. 15-foot deep pit, spiritual rituals — all of this for a 12-year-old Wagon R. A clip of the same, has gone viral on social media.

Tree to be planted for ‘lucky car’

The event took place in Gujarat's Amreli district, reported TOI. Sanjay Polara, the car's owner, said that the beloved hatchback had brought immense prosperity to the family, and earned them respect in the society.

"I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. Apart from seeing success in business, my family also gained respect. The vehicle proved lucky for my family and me. Hence, instead of selling it, I gave it a samadhi at my farm as a tribute," TOI quoted Polara as saying.

Polara, who spent 4 lakh on the ceremony, mentioned that he plans to plant a tree at the burial site as a symbol for future generations, reminding them that the family's "lucky car" rests beneath it.

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
