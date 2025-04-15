‘Lucky that Queen isn’t alive’: Royalists slam ‘hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over Netflix web series

The late Queen Elizabeth would have been very upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s criticism of the Commonwealth, a royal expert has said.

The Duchess of Sussex became vice-president of the Commonwealth Trust in 2019 and Harry was president. They had promised to support young people, women and girls across 56 member nations.

According to Charlotte Griffiths from The Mail, filming for the Netflix web series ended in August 2022, just weeks before Queen Elizabeth’s death. Griffiths said the makers thought the Queen would watch it.

“Thank God she didn't,” she said.

Charlotte also said Meghan Markle’s views on the Commonwealth changed a lot after her 2018 wedding. She questioned if Meghan ever researched it properly.

Royal family expert Richard Eden said the Queen had always loved the Commonwealth and worked hard to unite people. She would have never liked seeing it spoken about in such a negative way.

The Royal Family saw the Commonwealth as a peaceful group of nations. But, Harry and Meghan’s documentary showed it as a tool of British power.

Lucky that Queen isn't alive “It’s almost lucky that Queen Elizabeth isn’t alive to see this because the Commonwealth was so central to her and bringing people together,” the Daily Mail quoted Eden as saying.

“It’s a voluntary organisation whereas it’s dismissed as this colonial body used for Britain to extract money and resources from the rest of the world. She would have been horrified,” he added.

"The only mercy in the late Queen's death is she didn't have to watch Harry and Meghan using Netflix to trash her beloved Commonwealth to millions around the world as the Empire 2.0. Disgraceful,' tweeted royal family journalist Dan Wootton.

Social media users have also slammed Harry and Meghan over the Netflix portrayal.