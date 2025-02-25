The fashion influencer sphere in the United States has an unlikely entrant as accused Luigi Mangione's court appearances continue to generate buzz beyond the legal circles.

Accused of shooting dead UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione (26) has been in police custody since being identified and arrested in relation to the murder based on a tip on December 9. He faces 11 counts in New York, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. Luigi Mangione has pled not guilty to all charges.

A trial date has yet to be set in Luigi Mangione's hearing, but a Supreme Court judge on Friday refused to delay his hearing.

Watch: Luigi Mangione at the Manhattan Court

Luigi Mangione's Courtroom Shoes — All the Rage! Luigi Mangione made his latest public appearance for a hearing at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on February 21 (Friday) and his dark green cable-knit sweater, khaki slacks and sock-less brown loafers outfit has since gone viral. Especially the loafers.

According to a report by WWD, Google searches for “Luigi Mangione loafers” skyrocketed by 1,400 per cent and “Luigi Mangione outfits” jumped around 350 per cent, in the 24 hours after his court appearance.

Further, the sock-less appearance meant that searches for "Luigi Mangione ankles” also spiked by 500 per cent, the WWD report added.

This is not the first time, when Luigi Mangione emerged for his first court date in December 2024, virtual searches for his maroon sweater saw a similar pattern, the report added. In fact, discussions over the oufit led to similar sweaters from Maison Margiela and Nordstrom selling out. While GenZ and tiktok fans debated over choices from Levi's, Monopoly, Peak Design, and Tommy Hilfiger, it added.

Luigi Mangione Fans Copy Style, Carry ‘Free Luigi’ Messages According to a report by the New York Post, outside and inside the court, Luigi Mangione's fans were seen wearing tops in a similar style as their idol. They also sported scarfs and banners declaring “Free Luigi”.

Netizens on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), were keen on Luigi Mangione's fashion and sense of style. One user said: “the knit on the sweater...”, another added, “he never misses”, and someone said, “Bro can’t take a bad photo”.

Another user joked: “I think we just found Timothee Chalamet's next movie.”

