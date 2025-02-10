Viral video: Billionaires and company chairmen often make it to the headlines for developments within the company. However, Indian billionaire, Lulu Group chairman — MA Yusuff Ali became the talk of the town after a video of him, carrying the coffin of his employee, Shihabuddin, went viral on social media.

MA Yusuff Ali shared the video on Instagram, which garnered over one lakh views.

As per the viral video, Shihabuddin was a supervisor at Abu Dhabi's Al Wahda Mall Lulu Hypermarket. He hailed from Thirur Kanmanam, and tragically passed away due to a heart attack.

“Funeral prayer of Shihabuddin, Abu Dhabi Al Wahda Mall Lulu Hypermarket Supervisor and a native of Thirur Kanmanam who died of a heart attack. May Allah bless with Magfirat and Marhamath. Amen,” reads the caption of the viral video.

Netizens praise Lulu Group Chairman Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali's efforts for the deceased employee garnered immense praise from netizens.

“A man has died... Leading the prayer at his dead body is the country's biggest billionaire and the company owner of the deceased person... This is what humanity is,” commented one user.

"This is exactly what a boss should be — hats off!" remarked another user.

Others remembered Shihabuddin as an exceptional supervisor, with many offering prayers for him, and seeking forgiveness for his sins.

Several netizens also praised Yusuff Ali as a role model, commending his empathy and sense of responsibility. One user prayed for the departed soul, asking for his grave to be peaceful and filled with blessings, seeking divine mercy and comfort for him.

Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali Yusuf Ali's Lulu Group owns 240 hypermarkets and malls across several Indian cities and the UAE. According to Forbes, his net worth exceeds $6.4 billion ( ₹55,000 crore).