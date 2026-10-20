LuLu Hypermarket opens in Greater Noida: What is available, location, nearest metro and more

LuLu Hypermarket opened in Greater Noida on 18 October. It brings another shopping destination to Delhi-NCR. The store covers 100,000 square feet, marking UAE-based LuLu Group’s entry into the region. Its arrival follows the strong response received by the group’s earlier store in Lucknow.
The new outlet combines groceries, fresh food, household products and electronics under one roof. Shoppers can also explore imported snacks, international brands and freshly prepared meals during their visit.
The grocery section offers organic fruits, fresh vegetables, dairy products and meat. Everyday kitchen staples are also available across the store’s aisles. These sections cover regular food needs, as well as fresh produce for household cooking.
Food counters add another attraction, offering freshly prepared hot meals and bakery items. Visitors can choose between international dishes and local street food. These meals are available for on-site dining or takeaway. Shoppers can therefore combine their purchases with a meal during the same visit.
The imported products section includes international brands, chocolates and snacks from different countries. Special food ingredients also feature among the choices for shoppers exploring global products. This section adds variety alongside the store’s regular grocery and fresh food offerings.
Beyond food, dedicated sections stock smart appliances, electronics, home decoration products and useful household items. These areas expand shopping options to include products used around the home.
Together, the different sections give Greater Noida shoppers access to groceries, meals and household goods. The opening brings LuLu’s broad shopping format to customers across the Delhi-NCR region.
The hypermarket is located on the lower ground floor of I-Thum’s Galleria Mall. The address is Plot No. C-3, Alpha-II Commercial Belt, Sector Alpha II, Greater Noida.
The mall is in Uttar Pradesh, and its postal code is 201310. The store is a major attraction in the mall’s main commercial area.
For visitors using public transport, Delta 1 is the nearest metro station. It lies on the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro. The mall stands directly opposite the station, making the hypermarket easy to reach by metro.
After leaving the station, visitors can take a short walk across the road. A quick auto-rickshaw ride is another option for reaching the mall.
Alpha 1 Metro Station offers an alternative route for those travelling to the store. However, Delta 1 provides the closest and most direct access to the venue. Its position opposite the mall makes it the more convenient station for this visit.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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