LuLu Hypermarket opens in Greater Noida: What is available, location, nearest metro and more

LuLu Hypermarket opened in Greater Noida on 18 October. It brings another shopping destination to Delhi-NCR. The store covers 100,000 square feet, marking UAE-based LuLu Group’s entry into the region. Its arrival follows the strong response received by the group’s earlier store in Lucknow.
The new outlet combines groceries, fresh food, household products and electronics under one roof. Shoppers can also explore imported snacks, international brands and freshly prepared meals during their visit.
The grocery section offers organic fruits, fresh vegetables, dairy products and meat. Everyday kitchen staples are also available across the store’s aisles. These sections cover regular food needs, as well as fresh produce for household cooking.
Food counters add another attraction, offering freshly prepared hot meals and bakery items. Visitors can choose between international dishes and local street food. These meals are available for on-site dining or takeaway. Shoppers can therefore combine their purchases with a meal during the same visit.
The imported products section includes international brands, chocolates and snacks from different countries. Special food ingredients also feature among the choices for shoppers exploring global products. This section adds variety alongside the store’s regular grocery and fresh food offerings.
Beyond food, dedicated sections stock smart appliances, electronics, home decoration products and useful household items. These areas expand shopping options to include products used around the home.
Together, the different sections give Greater Noida shoppers access to groceries, meals and household goods. The opening brings LuLu’s broad shopping format to customers across the Delhi-NCR region.
The hypermarket is located on the lower ground floor of I-Thum’s Galleria Mall. The address is Plot No. C-3, Alpha-II Commercial Belt, Sector Alpha II, Greater Noida.
The mall is in Uttar Pradesh, and its postal code is 201310. The store is a major attraction in the mall’s main commercial area.
For visitors using public transport, Delta 1 is the nearest metro station. It lies on the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro. The mall stands directly opposite the station, making the hypermarket easy to reach by metro.
After leaving the station, visitors can take a short walk across the road. A quick auto-rickshaw ride is another option for reaching the mall.
Alpha 1 Metro Station offers an alternative route for those travelling to the store. However, Delta 1 provides the closest and most direct access to the venue. Its position opposite the mall makes it the more convenient station for this visit.