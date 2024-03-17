Lunar eclipse 2024: The lunar eclipse 2024 is set to align with the Holi celebration, the festival of colour, this year. The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a penumbral lunar eclipse that will fall on the same day as Holi which is on 25 March.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves through the faint outer part of Earth's shadow, the penumbra. This type of eclipse is often mistaken for a regular Full Moon and is not like the other lunar eclipses. NASA states that, “the Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice."

Will the penumbral lunar eclipse visible in India?

As per NASA, the penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in America. However, some reports also state that the eclipse will be visible in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, France. The Penumbral Lunar eclipse 2024 will not be visible in India.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Time

Reports have stated that the initial phase is set to begin at 10:23 am and will conclude by 3:02 pm.

Lunar Eclipses 2024 Dates:

As per NASA, the next lunar eclipse will be partial and will occur on September 18, 2024 and will be visible in America, Europe, Africa.

Will Holi in India be affected by Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

The festival of colour Holi is celebrated in India with fervour and signifies victory of 'good over evil'. India, a diverse land of cultures and traditions, celebrates Holi with cheer across the nation Holi which is also celebrated as a 'spring festival' in different parts of India. It is important to note that as the penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible in India, there will hindrances in celebrating Holi.

The Holi rituals and puja can proceed as per the auspicious muhurat. The ritual for Holi involves Holika Dahan' puja which is lighting up a bonfire one day before playing Holi with gulal or rang.

Holi 2024 Muhurat

The muhurat for Holika Dahan will be from 7.19 pm to 9.38 pm on March 24, while on the next day, no muhurat is required to play Holi with friends and family members.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!