Lunar Eclipse August 2026: Check visibility; date, time; will 'Blood Moon' be visible in India?

People across the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) have a rare spectacle to look forward to on the night of August 27-28. This comes just weeks after parts of Europe, including the UK, experienced a partial solar eclipse.

A partial lunar eclipse, also known as a 'Blood Moon', is set to light up the skies. During this extraordinary event, the Earth will align between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that will transform the lunar surface into a stunning red-orange display.

When to watch from the UK? People in the UK will need to wake up early on Friday, August 28, to see the eclipse.

In London and much of Britain, the penumbral phase will begin at around 2:23 am BST. This early stage is difficult to notice with the naked eye.

The partial eclipse will become visible at around 4:12 am, with the eclipse reaching its maximum at approximately 5:12 am. The partial phase will continue beyond 6 am, but the approaching sunrise will make the Moon increasingly difficult to see.

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By around 5 am, the Moon will be close to the western horizon. Skywatchers will therefore need an unobstructed view without tall buildings, trees or other obstacles blocking the horizon.

When can people in the US see it? The eclipse will be much easier to watch in the US, where it will take place during the evening of August 27 and continue into the early hours of August 28.

In the Eastern time zone, the partial phase will begin at around 10:33 pm, while maximum eclipse will occur at approximately 12:12–12:13 am.

The timing will vary across the Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones. People in most parts of the US will therefore be able to watch the event without having to wake up in the early morning.

Skywatchers in the eastern parts of the country will see the Moon higher in the sky, while those farther west may see the eclipse as the Moon rises or sets.

Which other countries can see the eclipse? Large parts of North and South America will have good views of the eclipse. Some regions of Europe, including the UK, will see it around dawn.

Parts of Africa will also be able to witness the event, depending on their location and the timing of the eclipse.

However, India will not be able to see the eclipse, as the Moon will remain below the horizon throughout the event.