Lung Test: If you can hold your breath till the end, you have swimmer lungs. Know how healthy are your lungs

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for his quirky and thought-provoking posts on social media — and his latest one is no exception. Shared on the microblogging site X, the video has quickly gone viral for its unique and interactive approach to testing lung health.

The video, shared by Goenka and now widely circulated, presents a simple and engaging test to check your lung health. The concept is straightforward: a red dot moves slowly down a vertical line while you are instructed to hold your breath after taking a deep inhale. As the dot descends, it crosses various checkpoints on the screen, each representing different levels of lung capacity.

The test begins with the word “Inhale” at the top, prompting viewers to take a deep breath. As the red dot makes its slow downward journey, it passes labels such as “Hold your breath,” “Smoker / Drinker,” “Average on Earth,” “Healthy Lungs,” “Sports Player,” and finally, “Swimmer Lungs.” These labels act as milestones to indicate how long one can hold their breath — potentially reflecting their lung strength or lifestyle.

If you can hold your breath past “Average on Earth,” your lungs are considered average. Reaching “Healthy Lungs” suggests good lung capacity, while lasting until “Sports Player” or “Swimmer Lungs” points to excellent respiratory fitness.

Joining the trend, Goenka shared a screenshot of his own result, showing the red dot reaching the “Sports Player” level. Captioning it, he wrote, “State of my lungs.”

Here's how social media users reacted: One user wrote: “@grok” — suggesting surprise or questioning the test.

Another commented: “I am not a swimmer, but I reached that level. Makes me happy.”

A third user shared: “I smoked from 1978 to 2020 — started with half a cigarette and eventually went up to 60 a day around 2004–05, and stayed at that level for 15 years. Quit on 28th Feb 2020. Around then, I could still hold my breath for a minute. But honestly, I don’t think that means your lungs are healthy. There’s a lot more to lung health than just breath-holding.”