Lungi Ngidi injury update: Delhi Capitals pacer ‘stable & due to be discharged shortly’ after horrific head injury

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is “stable” and will be “discharged shortly from the hospital” after the South African suffered a horrific head injury at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Play was stopping for 14 minutes after Ngidi injured himself at 5:53 PM IST and was immediately rushed to the Max Hospital, Pusa Road in New Delhi for medical examination.
“Lungi Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain,” IPL said on X (formerly Twitter).
"Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute," it added.