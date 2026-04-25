Lungi Ngidi lands badly on head while fielding during DC vs PBKS in IPL 2026, South African leaves in ambulance; watch

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi left the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday in an ambulance after the South African pacer landed on his head badly in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in the second innings against Punjab Kings. The incident happened on the third ball of the third over.
Against Axar Patel, Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya leant forward for a lofted drive but the bat hit the toe end of the bat and went high towards mid-off. Ngidi, who never looked like taking the catch, back-tracked and had to stretch himself backwards but doesn't get a fingertip on it. As he went down, his head hit the ground bang first and it looked nasty.
The physio immediately ran towards him and upon checked, the Proteas pacer was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Live visuals showed that Ngidi did not respond to the doctor a well. Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani had a few words with the medical staff and looked like suggesting for a neck brace. His South African teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs looked shocked by the whole incident too.
Not just Delhi Capitals, the Punjab Kings camp looked concerned too as head coach Ricky Ponting also walked into the pitch to take a look at Ngidi. Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera replaced Ngidi in the middle. As soon as he landed on the ground, Ngidi looked in immediate pain and held his head in discomfort, and remained immobile on the ground.
More to follow….