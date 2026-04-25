Lungi Ngidi lands badly on head while fielding during DC vs PBKS in IPL 2026, South African leaves in ambulance; watch

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi left the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday in an ambulance after the South African pacer landed on his head badly in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in the second innings against Punjab Kings. The incident happened on the third ball of the third over.

Against Axar Patel, Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya leant forward for a lofted drive but the bat hit the toe end of the bat and went high towards mid-off. Ngidi, who never looked like taking the catch, back-tracked and had to stretch himself backwards but doesn't get a fingertip on it. As he went down, his head hit the ground bang first and it looked nasty.

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The physio immediately ran towards him and upon checked, the Proteas pacer was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Live visuals showed that Ngidi did not respond to the doctor a well. Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani had a few words with the medical staff and looked like suggesting for a neck brace. His South African teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs looked shocked by the whole incident too.

Not just Delhi Capitals, the Punjab Kings camp looked concerned too as head coach Ricky Ponting also walked into the pitch to take a look at Ngidi. Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera replaced Ngidi in the middle. As soon as he landed on the ground, Ngidi looked in immediate pain and held his head in discomfort, and remained immobile on the ground.

More to follow….

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in