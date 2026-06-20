Luxury hotel room on wheels? Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper's First AC coach stuns internet - Video

A boutique hotel running on railway tracks — that's exactly what many passengers are calling the First AC coach of the Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train. A video showing the newly designed semi-high-speed train has caught the attention of social media users for its premium interiors and modern cabins.
A video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party on YouTube has offered passengers an early look at Indian Railways' upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The footage shows the train's First AC coach, which features private cabins aimed at enhancing comfort during long-distance journeys.
The coach has been designed with a more contemporary aesthetic, featuring upgraded lighting, premium finishes, a streamlined layout and improved space utilisation. These changes give the interiors a distinctly modern feel compared with conventional First AC coaches.
The visuals have quickly gained traction online, with many users likening the experience to staying in a compact hotel room on wheels. Unlike the current Vande Bharat trains, which primarily operate as chair-car services for shorter trips, the sleeper variant has been developed specifically for overnight and long-haul routes.
Since travellers may spend anywhere between 12 and 16 hours onboard, comfort has been a major focus in the development of the sleeper train. According to details visible in the video, the First AC section includes improved berth ergonomics and enhanced lighting systems that help create a more relaxing environment during long journeys.
Some of the expected onboard features include upgraded washrooms, digital passenger information displays, CCTV-based security systems, improved lighting across coaches and fully air-conditioned compartments.
The Mumbai–Bengaluru corridor is one of India's busiest travel routes, connecting two of the country's most important economic hubs. The service is expected to attract business travellers, professionals, students, tourists and regular commuters.
Currently, many passengers choose to fly between the two cities because of the time advantage. However, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to offer a comfortable alternative at a lower cost. For travellers who prefer to avoid airport procedures and baggage restrictions, the new service could become an appealing option once it begins operations.
The video of the Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train quickly went viral, with several users in the comments section urging passengers to help maintain the cleanliness of the train.
One user wrote, “Hope we can maintain this”
Another commented, “Why not for our Mangaluru???”
A third user said, "Wow, so beautiful."
A fourth user added, "Hope the citizens keep it clean!!"
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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