'Luxury' or 'Dhobi Ghat'? Viral pic of Mumbai flats worth ₹2.5 crore each divides internet

A social media post questioning the appearance of a newly built residential tower in Mumbai has sparked a debate over what truly qualifies as "luxury" housing. The discussion began after an X user criticised the building's facade, where apartments are reportedly priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore.

The post, shared by an X user named Roads of Mumbai, featured the exterior of the residential tower and questioned whether its appearance reflected its premium price tag. The user argued that clothes hanging from balconies and windows gave the building the look of a "chawl" rather than a luxury residential project.

The original post read: "Newly built 'luxury' tower. Apartments from ₹1.5 Cr-2.5 Cr+. Ground view? Straight-up chawl vibes with clothes hanging from every balcony and window like it's 90s. Why can't builders just give a dedicated drying area on every floor and enforce that residents ONLY dry clothes there instead of ruining the entire facade?

"This is what people are paying crores for in 2026? Real estate developers really said 'premium living' and delivered a full dhobi ghat vibes instead. Who's still buying this? Be honest"

Check out the post here:

Internet Divided Over Balcony Laundry The post quickly gained traction on social media, with users divided over whether clothes drying on balconies detracts from the appeal of premium residential buildings.

Some users echoed the criticism and questioned the way luxury housing is marketed.

"Anything below 8cr is Not Luxury...

This is a building for poor people..." one user commented.

Another wrote, "This same building charges 18k extra for tenants only for using amenities."

Others, however, defended the practice, arguing that drying clothes outdoors is both practical and necessary.

"Drying clothes naturally is somehow bad? Dryers are a necessity in certain countries because of cold weather and even then most of the times it is not recommended because it reduces the age of clothes and deteriorates them quickly," one user wrote.

Another commented, “Drying clothes need sun light else fungal infection can happen, builders are greedy vultures, construct anything in name of LifeStyle, but basic necessity is what matters, drying area, square kitchen with good sink so water doesn't splash out doing dishes.”

Some Call For Better Design, Others Oppose Restrictions Several users argued that the issue lay in the way residential buildings are designed rather than in residents' habits.

"Its in indian genes... Evn if such area provided... Still they wl hang thr clothes in balcony... Ideal is dubai style structuring of buiding.... That wl solve ths issue," one user wrote.

Another suggested a middle ground: "It looks bad but drying clothes like these is the best option.

Can't dry in common floor either.

Indoor drying causes lung issues.

The best option is to put a cloth or netted sheet, standarised by the society before you put clothes and should not exceed frame."

Some users also criticised the original post for being elitist.

"Elitist view much? Every square inch of space in Mumbai is premium. Difficult for builders to allocate drying area per flat which will eat into the carpet area anyway. What's wrong in drying clothes where there is enough sunlight & air? Chawl vibes jibe? - that's a tad too harsh," one user commented.

Another added, "Why can't people learn some basic sensibility to dry clothes?

Why can't society impose rules no drying clothes outside, such rules imposed by some societies are not followed by some individuals and then that become norm for others."