'Luxury' or 'Dhobi Ghat'? Viral pic of Mumbai flats worth ₹2.5 crore each divides internet

A social media post questioning the appearance of a newly built residential tower in Mumbai has sparked a debate over what truly qualifies as "luxury" housing. The discussion began after an X user criticised the building's facade, where apartments are reportedly priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore.

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The post, shared by an X user named Roads of Mumbai, featured the exterior of the residential tower and questioned whether its appearance reflected its premium price tag. The user argued that clothes hanging from balconies and windows gave the building the look of a "chawl" rather than a luxury residential project.

The original post read: "Newly built 'luxury' tower. Apartments from ₹1.5 Cr-2.5 Cr+. Ground view? Straight-up chawl vibes with clothes hanging from every balcony and window like it's 90s. Why can't builders just give a dedicated drying area on every floor and enforce that residents ONLY dry clothes there instead of ruining the entire facade?

"This is what people are paying crores for in 2026? Real estate developers really said 'premium living' and delivered a full dhobi ghat vibes instead. Who's still buying this? Be honest"

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Check out the post here:

Internet Divided Over Balcony Laundry The post quickly gained traction on social media, with users divided over whether clothes drying on balconies detracts from the appeal of premium residential buildings.

Some users echoed the criticism and questioned the way luxury housing is marketed.

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"Anything below 8cr is Not Luxury...

This is a building for poor people..." one user commented.

Another wrote, "This same building charges 18k extra for tenants only for using amenities."

Others, however, defended the practice, arguing that drying clothes outdoors is both practical and necessary.

"Drying clothes naturally is somehow bad? Dryers are a necessity in certain countries because of cold weather and even then most of the times it is not recommended because it reduces the age of clothes and deteriorates them quickly," one user wrote.

Another commented, “Drying clothes need sun light else fungal infection can happen, builders are greedy vultures, construct anything in name of LifeStyle, but basic necessity is what matters, drying area, square kitchen with good sink so water doesn't splash out doing dishes.”

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Some Call For Better Design, Others Oppose Restrictions Several users argued that the issue lay in the way residential buildings are designed rather than in residents' habits.

"Its in indian genes... Evn if such area provided... Still they wl hang thr clothes in balcony... Ideal is dubai style structuring of buiding.... That wl solve ths issue," one user wrote.

Another suggested a middle ground: "It looks bad but drying clothes like these is the best option.

Can't dry in common floor either.

Indoor drying causes lung issues.

The best option is to put a cloth or netted sheet, standarised by the society before you put clothes and should not exceed frame."

Some users also criticised the original post for being elitist.

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"Elitist view much? Every square inch of space in Mumbai is premium. Difficult for builders to allocate drying area per flat which will eat into the carpet area anyway. What's wrong in drying clothes where there is enough sunlight & air? Chawl vibes jibe? - that's a tad too harsh," one user commented.

Another added, "Why can't people learn some basic sensibility to dry clothes?

Why can't society impose rules no drying clothes outside, such rules imposed by some societies are not followed by some individuals and then that become norm for others."

A different user opposed such restrictions, writing, "Who is anyone to decide where I dry my clothes in my home. This shaming of people on anything is insane. You maintain the aesthic of ur balcony. This madness to control every aspect of people's lives is crazy."

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home 'Luxury' or 'Dhobi Ghat'? Viral pic of Mumbai flats worth ₹2.5 crore each divides internet