Luxury perfume for men? Women? Naah, get it for your dog at ₹9,000 from Dolce & Gabbana

Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has recently launched a premium perfume brand for pet dogs. The premium perfume for dogs is available at a starting price of 9,000

Published8 Aug 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has launched a perfume for dogs
Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has launched a perfume for dogs

Good news for dog lovers who love to try something new for their beloved pets. Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has launched a dog perfume, Fefe. The perfume's name seeks inspiration from Dolce & Gabbana founder Domenico Dolce's "unconditional love for his loyal dog Fefé.

The tender and embracing fragrance of the perfume crafted for humans' lovely paw friends is available for 99 euros, which is equivalent to 9000 approx. The premium perfume follows a Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol designed to ensure a degree of safety for cosmetic products for animals, said Dolce & Gabbana.

“Through compliance recognition to this protocol granted by Bureau Veritas Italia, participating companies demonstrate their sensitivity in creating products that ensure the safety and respect of the animal, in accordance with established standards,” the company said in the statement issued for the perfume's launch.

According to an AP report, dog owners who were consulted prior to the perfume's launch found its fragrance to be “gentle and well accepted by their pets.” According to the company web page dedicated to Fefé, veterinarians approve of the product, which cites performance reviews by veterinarians and customers.

About the brand new perfume for dogs

The luxury dog perfume comes in a green glass bottle. The premium bottle features a gold-plated paw, which signifies its customisation for dogs. “This fragrance is housed in a sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw,” said the brand about the newly launched perfume for dogs.

The brand new product can bring revolution in the pet grooming markets which includes enthusiastic users of pet fragrances who love to take care of the hair and aesthetics of dogs.

How to use the perfume on dogs?

To use the luxurious perfumes, dog owners have been advised to spray the perfume on their hands and then rub the dog's fur from the middle of the body towards the tail. Doing this will ensure that dogs get the required amount of “scented pampering”. The perfume can also be directly used on dog's furs. However, people should avoid the nose area

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 10:56 AM IST
