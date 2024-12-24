Marco Box Office Collection Day 4: The Malayalam action thriller, featuring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, earned an estimated ₹4 crore (India net) on the fourth day after its release. So far, the action drama has earned an estimated ₹18.15 crore till Monday.
Unni Mukundan's movie, which promises perfect action for the audience, has earned an estimated ₹18.15 crore (India Net). On day three, the movie earned an estimated ₹5.2 crore, which included ₹5.15 crore earned by the Malayalam version and ₹0.05 crore earned by the Hindi version
The movie witnessed maximum box office occupancy in night shows, which stood at 68.85% on Monday. Its morning, afternoon, and evening shows had occupancy of 43.96%, 54.62%, and 55.82%, respectively.
Marco's movie has been directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Cubes Entertainment. The action film stars Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul in key roles. The action thriller is a spin-off of 2019 Malayalam film Mikhael, which was directed by Haneef Adeni. Its music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, cinematography handled by Chandru Selvaraj and editing by Shameer Muhammed respectively.
The movie was released worldwide on December 20 and is likely to benefit from the Christmas festive mood in the coming days. It received critical acclaim from critics andalso made a decent start. The movie is also known for its violent scenes. The movie plot begins with a focus on Victor, a blind person who lost his close friend Wasim after criminals brutally murdered him. Despite being blind, Victor, identifies the killer with the striking fragrance of his perfume. Apart from Unni Mukundan, the movie also features Siddique as George D’Peter, Jagadish as Tony Isaac, Kabir Duhan Singh as Cyrus Isaac, Tony's adopted son, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan as Russell Isaac, Anson Paul as Devaraj, Yukti Thareja as Maria, etc.
