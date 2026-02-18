French President Macron, PM Modi pose with heart gesture in AI photo: 'When friends connect’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday posted an AI-generated image on X featuring himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining the deepening technological collaboration between France and India.

Macron is in India to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, one of the largest global forums dedicated to artificial intelligence. The high-profile event is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and has brought together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts from across the world.

The AI-created image shows the two leaders standing together and forming a heart shape with their hands, with multiple screens and computer systems visible in the background. On the table in front of them are two white mugs printed with the national flags of France and India, symbolising the close partnership between the two countries.

Sharing the image on X, the French President captioned it: “When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for the AI Impact Summit.” Another line displayed on the image read, “Yes, this is AI,” emphasising the summit’s focus on emerging technologies.

Highlights of Macron's trip Macron landed in Mumbai late on Monday and a day later held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cooperation in the industrial, defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies sectors.

Following talks, India and France also announced a Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in critical minerals, with Indian Ambassador to France Sanjeev Kumar Singla saying, "On critical and emerging technology, we've decided to constitute a joint advanced technology development group, as well as a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in critical minerals.

"There's also a letter of intent to establish a centre on advanced materials between our Department of Science and Technology and the French institution called CNRS, which is one of the world's largest scientific institutions, especially focused on basic research. We've also signed the amendment to the double tax avoidance agreement between the two countries," he added.

The French President and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

"Today, two innovation hubs are coming together," Modi said, making during the inauguration. "I and President Macron have decided to celebrate 2026 India-France Year of Innovation. This is also our commitment to innovate, lead," Modi added.

"Innovation is a driver of our economic growth. It will help address the great challenges from climate challenge to inequality," the French President said during the inauguration..

For progress in science, France and India have been working hand in hand for years, he said, adding, "We have reinforced our technological sovereignty while supporting our national industries. Our partnership is strong and relies on countless joint projects."

Macron also invited PM Modi to attend the 52nd G7 Summit in France, to be held in June this year.