'Made friends as consultant, now 'vibing' as head: Internet in splits over LinkedIn profile with 'perfect explanations'
A LinkedIn profile with “perfect explanations” to job profiles has gone viral. Check full post here.
A LinkedIn user has caught attention for witty job descriptions he used to explain his role in each of his job profiles. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Vibin Babuurajan, shared a screenshot of one Mahesh Suthar’s LinkedIn profile. The screenshot shows how Suthar used punch lines to describe his accomplishments or lessons learned at each job.
Several other social media user commented on Babuurajan's post on X. One said, "Should have mentioned quantitative data like: made how many friends". Another remarked, "Who said perfect explanations doesn’t exist."
In the past too, Vibin Babuurajan has shared many such hilarious LinkedIn profile descriptions that eventually went viral.
ALSO READ: Bengaluru mall charges ₹1,000 per hour for parking: Netizens react
Earlier, another LinkedIn profile took the internet by storm when an a person proudly labelled themselves as an ‘Investor’ in the Work Experience section. There was also a viral instance wherein a woman listed ‘Homemaker’ in her work experience.
In another news, Bengaluru-based Shikha Gupta's decription on a job profile went viral for listing her honest professional experience with a company on LinkedIn. In one of the experiences shared by Gupta, she wrote, “Made a mistake. Gave it a year to make sure just in case. Moved on." Shikha Gupta’s LinkedIn page was also shared by Vibin Babuurajan.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!