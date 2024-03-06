A LinkedIn user has caught attention for witty job descriptions he used to explain his role in each of his job profiles. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Vibin Babuurajan, shared a screenshot of one Mahesh Suthar’s LinkedIn profile. The screenshot shows how Suthar used punch lines to describe his accomplishments or lessons learned at each job.

As per the viral post, Suthar wrote that as the Product Marketing Manager, he "learned how to market". As a consultant, he said, he "made friends". Next, under the profile of Talent acquisition Leader, Suthar "learned how to recruit".

He then "learned how to manage recruiters" as Associate Directors and "learned how to manage managers" as the Director of the company.

Finally, Suthar "stopped learning much" as senior Director. At last, as he achieved the post of the Head of India Recruitment, he described his role as just "vibing".

Vibin Babuurajan shared the screenshot of Suthar's LinkedIn profile and captioned his post as "LinkedIn experience description done right". Suthar reacted to his post, saying "Commenting for better reach 👍🏻".