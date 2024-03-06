Active Stocks
'Made friends as consultant, now 'vibing' as head: Internet in splits over LinkedIn profile with 'perfect explanations'

Written By Akriti Anand

A LinkedIn profile with “perfect explanations” to job profiles has gone viral. Check full post here.

As per viral post, a man wrote on LinkedIn that as the Product Marketing Manager, he learned how to market. (REUTERS)Premium
As per viral post, a man wrote on LinkedIn that as the Product Marketing Manager, he learned how to market. (REUTERS)

A LinkedIn user has caught attention for witty job descriptions he used to explain his role in each of his job profiles. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Vibin Babuurajan, shared a screenshot of one Mahesh Suthar’s LinkedIn profile. The screenshot shows how Suthar used punch lines to describe his accomplishments or lessons learned at each job.

As per the viral post, Suthar wrote that as the Product Marketing Manager, he "learned how to market". As a consultant, he said, he "made friends". Next, under the profile of Talent acquisition Leader, Suthar "learned how to recruit".

He then "learned how to manage recruiters" as Associate Directors and "learned how to manage managers" as the Director of the company.

Finally, Suthar "stopped learning much" as senior Director. At last, as he achieved the post of the Head of India Recruitment, he described his role as just "vibing".

Vibin Babuurajan shared the screenshot of Suthar's LinkedIn profile and captioned his post as "LinkedIn experience description done right". Suthar reacted to his post, saying "Commenting for better reach 👍🏻".

Several other social media user commented on Babuurajan's post on X. One said, "Should have mentioned quantitative data like: made how many friends". Another remarked, "Who said perfect explanations doesn’t exist."

In the past too, Vibin Babuurajan has shared many such hilarious LinkedIn profile descriptions that eventually went viral.

Earlier, another LinkedIn profile took the internet by storm when an a person proudly labelled themselves as an ‘Investor’ in the Work Experience section. There was also a viral instance wherein a woman listed ‘Homemaker’ in her work experience.

In another news, Bengaluru-based Shikha Gupta's decription on a job profile went viral for listing her honest professional experience with a company on LinkedIn. In one of the experiences shared by Gupta, she wrote, “Made a mistake. Gave it a year to make sure just in case. Moved on." Shikha Gupta’s LinkedIn page was also shared by Vibin Babuurajan.

