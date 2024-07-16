Made my day: Anand Mahindra reacts to vegetable vendor’s emotional outburst after son passes CA exam, shares viral video

Anand Mahindra has reacted to a vegetable vendor’s emotional outburst after her son passed the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published16 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Anand Mahindra has reacted to a vegetable vendor’s emotional outburst after her son passed the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination. While sharing a 47-second viral video, the billionaire commented, “This just made my day…”

As per media reports, the son of the vegetable seller in Thane's Dombivli (East) is Yogesh. After passing his CA exams, he can be seen sharing the news with his mother. The viral video captures the mother-son encounter at her vegetable stall. She hugs him and bursts into tears upon hearing about his achievement.

Ravindra Chavan, the Public Works Minister in Maharashtra, was one of the first people to share the video online. “Proud of you, Yogesh,” he wrote while sharing the video.

According to Chavan, Yogesh is the son of Thombare Mavashi, who sells vegetables near Girnar Mithai Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli East.

He, however, mentioned that it was his aunt: “With the strength of determination, hard work and hard work, Yogash has achieved this magnificent success in the face of tough conditions. His aunt's tears of joy due to his success are worth millions.”

Netizens react

As soon as the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), netizens posted their reactions.

“Hire him. Set some example Sir!” wrote one user while another commented, “Thar is on the way.”

“How long before bollywood make a movie about this,” wondered one user whereas another commented, “This is what happens when hope becomes reality!”

“Pure, unfiltered joy. This moment culminates years of hard work, sacrifice, and dreams. For her, every early morning trip to the market, every long day under the sun, and every late-night balancing of accounts was worth it,” came from another.

“These are the best moments anyone can give to their parents. Incredible & proud,” posted one user. “A compliment from you can brighten up many people's day,” said another.

First Published:16 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
