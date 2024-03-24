Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film mints ₹2.75 crore in India
Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' collected ₹2.75 crore on day 2 at the domestic box office with 17.95% Hindi Occupancy. The film features an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and more.
Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express film has performed ably in theatres across India.
