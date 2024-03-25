Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 3: Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the movie features Avinash Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma and Prateek Gandhi.

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 3: Madgaon Express, the comedy-drama film directed by Kunal Kemmu and featuring Avinash Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma, and Prateek Gandhi in lead roles, has gained momentum at the box office after a slow start.

Despite opening to low numbers on its release day of March 22, the Bollywood movie witnessed a surge in collections over the weekend and is expected to continue its strong run on Monday due to the Holi festival.

According to reports from Sacnilk.com, the Excel Entertainment production minted an impressive ₹2.85 crore on Sunday, taking its total collection to ₹7.10 crore net in India after three days of its theatrical release.

This performance has outshined the box office numbers of Randeep Hooda's directorial venture, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which has collected ₹5.90 crore net in India so far. Both the movies were made with ₹20 crore, as per media reports.

The day-wise box office collections for Madgaon Express are as follows:

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹1.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹2.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹2.85 crore

Total - ₹7.10 crore

Notably, the bromance movie reported an overall 18.90% occupancy on Sunday, with a significant contribution coming from the evening shows.

Madgaon Express, produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, marks Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut. The comedy film revolves around the adventures of three friends, portrayed by Divyendu, Avinash, and Pratik, with Nora Fatehi essaying the female lead role.

As the film continues to gain traction at the box office, industry experts and audiences alike are eagerly anticipating its performance in the coming days, particularly with the added boost from the Holi festivities.

