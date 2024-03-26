Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu's movie gains momentum, collects ₹9.67 crore in India
Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: After a slow start, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express is finding its footing at the box office. The comedy-drama starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma and Avinash Tiwari saw a surge in collections on Holi, raking in ₹2.62 crore.
