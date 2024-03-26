Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: After a muted opening at the box office, Kunal Kemmu's comedy-drama Madgaon Express is gradually finding its footing. The film, starring Avinash Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma, and Prateek Gandhi in lead roles, witnessed a surge in collections on the Holi holiday, Monday, March 25.

Also Read | Hamas will stick to its ‘original position’ on full ceasefire with Israel

According to early estimates from the entertainment industry tracker Sacnilk, Madgaon Express raked in ₹2.62 crore on Holi. While slightly lower than its Sunday earnings of ₹2.80 crore, the movie's Monday performance was a significant improvement over its opening day collection of ₹1.50 crore. This brings the four-day total for the Bollywood flick to an impressive ₹9.67 crore.

Also Read | Capital markets in India have seen steady domestic flows: BoA's Balakrishnan

The film's journey at the box office has been a rollercoaster ride. Despite a modest start on its release day of March 22, Madgaon Express witnessed a spike in collections over the weekend. The Holi holiday on Monday further fueled its momentum.

Also Read | Morgan Stanley’s ETFs Break $1 Billion With Fund Conversions

The day-wise box office breakup of Madgaon Express (India net) after four days, according to Sacnilk's nett collection estimates, is as follows:

Day 1 (Friday) – ₹1.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – ₹2.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – ₹2.85 crore

Day 4 (Monday) – ₹2.62 crore (early estimates)

Total – ₹9.67 crore

Also Read | ‘Billionaire Raj’ Is Pushing India Toward Autocracy

Madgaon Express revolves around three friends who embark on a long-awaited trip to Goa, only to have their dream turn into a nightmare. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam alongside the lead trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.

As word-of-mouth spreads and positive reviews continue to pour in, Madgaon Express is expected to maintain its upward trajectory at the box office in the coming days.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!