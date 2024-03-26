Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu's movie gains momentum, collects 9.67 crore in India

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu's movie gains momentum, collects ₹9.67 crore in India

Livemint

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: After a slow start, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express is finding its footing at the box office. The comedy-drama starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma and Avinash Tiwari saw a surge in collections on Holi, raking in 2.62 crore.

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: Comedy flick has picked up steam

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: After a muted opening at the box office, Kunal Kemmu's comedy-drama Madgaon Express is gradually finding its footing. The film, starring Avinash Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma, and Prateek Gandhi in lead roles, witnessed a surge in collections on the Holi holiday, Monday, March 25.

According to early estimates from the entertainment industry tracker Sacnilk, Madgaon Express raked in 2.62 crore on Holi. While slightly lower than its Sunday earnings of 2.80 crore, the movie's Monday performance was a significant improvement over its opening day collection of 1.50 crore. This brings the four-day total for the Bollywood flick to an impressive 9.67 crore.

The film's journey at the box office has been a rollercoaster ride. Despite a modest start on its release day of March 22, Madgaon Express witnessed a spike in collections over the weekend. The Holi holiday on Monday further fueled its momentum.

The day-wise box office breakup of Madgaon Express (India net) after four days, according to Sacnilk's nett collection estimates, is as follows:

Day 1 (Friday) – 1.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – 2.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – 2.85 crore

Day 4 (Monday) – 2.62 crore (early estimates)

Total – 9.67 crore

Madgaon Express revolves around three friends who embark on a long-awaited trip to Goa, only to have their dream turn into a nightmare. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam alongside the lead trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.

As word-of-mouth spreads and positive reviews continue to pour in, Madgaon Express is expected to maintain its upward trajectory at the box office in the coming days.

