Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu's comedy-drama Madgaon Express has witnessed a drop in daily collection on Day 5. The film, starring Avinash Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma, and Prateek Gandhi in lead roles, has collected a total of ₹11.15 crore net in India, Sacnilk.com has reported. Speaking of its day 5 collections, the film saw a 7.14 percent drop and collected just ₹1.50 crore net. The film had an overall occupany of 12.75 percent in Hindi language.