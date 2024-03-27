Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu's comedy-drama Madgaon Express has witnessed a drop in daily collection on Day 5. The film, starring Avinash Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma, and Prateek Gandhi in lead roles, has collected a total of ₹11.15 crore net in India, Sacnilk.com has reported. Speaking of its day 5 collections, the film saw a 7.14 percent drop and collected just ₹1.50 crore net. The film had an overall occupany of 12.75 percent in Hindi language.

As per the Sacnilk.com report, the maximum number of occupany was seen in Chennai city (28.67 percent) followed by Pune at 20 percent, Mumbai at 16.25 percent, Kolkata (14.50 percent), Lucknow (14 percent).

The film's journey at the box office has been a rollercoaster ride. Despite an average start on its release day, the movie witnessed a spike in collections over the weekend. The Holi holiday on Monday further fueled its momentum, however, the collections have again dropped.

Madgaon Express collection

The day-wise box office breakup of Madgaon Express (India net) after five days, according to Sacnilk's nett collection estimates, is as follows:

On Day 1, the film collected ₹1.5 crore in India and witness a rise in its collection on Day 2 with ₹2.75 crore. Sunday i.e. Day 3 further saw a rise with collections standing at ₹2.85 crore. The Holi monday witness slight drop at ₹2.62 crore. After the Day 5 collection number, the film is expected to rake in somehwere around ₹11 crore.

About Madgaon Express

The film is about three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam alongside the lead trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.

On Sunday, Kunal Kemmu expressed gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love towards his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'. Earlier in an interview with ANI, Kunal shared his experience of shooting the film in Goa. The actor-turned-director said, "I love Goa, I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

