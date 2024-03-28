Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 6: Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi and Upendra Limaye in lead roles, witnessed a drop in daily collection on Day 6 by 13.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹12.35 crore net during its six-day run in theatres. The film which was released on March 22, Friday, managed to rake in ₹1.25 crore net on its sixth day.

Considering the global box office collection of Kunal Kemmu's comedy-drama, it was discovered that the film managed to rake in ₹13.25 crore gross at the domestic box office and ₹1 crore at the overseas collection. Hence, in the worldwide box office, the film managed to rake in ₹14.25 crore.

On March 27, Wednesday, the Bollywood film had an overall occupancy of 11.81% in Hindi language. The maximum occupancy was recorded in Chennai city stood at 53%. This was followed by Pune where it was registered at 19.25% and Mumbai at 14.50%, as per the Sacnilk.com report.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "MadgaonExpress continues to attract footfalls on Day 5 [reduced ticket rates]… Stays almost at par with Day 1 biz, which is a good sign… Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 1.46 cr. Total: ₹ 11.34 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

The film's journey at the box office has been a rollercoaster ride as its Day 2 numbers, ₹2.75 crore net, was significantly greater than its collection on Day 1 when it collected ₹1.5 crore net.

The collection got a further boost on Sunday, Day 3 when it managed to collect ₹2.85 crore net. This took the first weekend total to ₹5.55 crore net. On the day of Holi, Monday, the film collected Rs2.62 crore.

About Madgaon Express The Kunal Khemu directorial, produced by production house Excel Entertainment film, is about three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday.

