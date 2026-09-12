Madhuri returns home: Elephant gets grand welcome in Kolhapur after 13 months at Vantara

Madhuri, also known as Mahadevi, returned to the Nandani Math in Kolhapur more than a year after she had been relocated to the Vantara animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

As Madhuri travelled through Pune, residents gathered to welcome her, showering flowers on the vehicle carrying the elephant. In Kolhapur, hundreds of people gathered outside the Math to give Madhuri a grand welcome and celebrate her return home.

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We fully understand the deep sentiments surrounding Madhuri in Kolhapur. Following discussions with the Government of Maharashtra, its officers, stakeholders and members of the community, Vantara stated on 06 August 2025 that it respected those sentiments and would abide by the directions of the competent authorities, as per the press release.

The elephant had been shifted to Vantara on 28 July 2025 following directions from a High-Powered Committee (HPC). The decision had subsequently been upheld by both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. Madhuri’s relocation had come amid protests and a prolonged legal dispute over where she should be housed.

Following an inspection of the proposed facility in Kolhapur, the HPC gave clearance for Madhuri to return to the Nandani Math on 9 September 2026, more than a year after her relocation.

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Vantara said it had not intended to hurt religious sentiments and had acted only on court orders. "We recognise and respect the sentiments of the devotees, the leadership of the Jain Math, and the wider community who have expressed their concerns and attachment to Madhuri's presence in Kolhapur," it said.

“At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend the relocation, nor was there any intent to interfere with religious practice or sentiment," the statement reads.

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Vantara said it will also help set up a new elephant care centre for Madhuri in Kolhapur’s Nandani area. This new place will follow animal care rules and expert advice.

“The proposed facility will be developed in accordance with the established animal welfare guidelines, after consultation with experts from the High-Powered Committee and consensus of the Math, while aligned to international best practices in elephant care," Vantara had said in its statement.

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What’s the Madhuri controversy? Madhuri, a 36-year-old elephant, had lived at a Jain monastery in Kolhapur since 1992 and was loved by the local community. In 2023, PETA complained that she was sick and badly treated.

A court-appointed team confirmed her health issues, such as arthritis and mental stress. Based on this, the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court ordered her to move to Vantara in July.

This upset many in Maharashtra, especially the Jain community, who said Madhuri was part of their faith. People protested, called for a boycott of Jio, used hashtags, and wrote letters.

(With inputs from agency)

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