MP news: Doctors remove 16-inch bottle gourd from man’s rectum after 2-hour operation

It has yet not been clear how the bottle gourd entered the man's body. Reportedly, the patient is probably suffering from a mental illness, leading to the act.

Published24 Jul 2024, 09:01 PM IST
The doctors during the surgery noted that the bottle gourd caused a rupture in the patient's internal membranes.
The doctors during the surgery noted that the bottle gourd caused a rupture in the patient's internal membranes.

In a bizarre incident, a team of doctors in Madhya Pradesh removed a 16-inch-long gourd from the rectum of a man in a 2-hour operation. In the 21 July surgery at the Chhatarpur district hospital, the doctors successfully removed the foreign object from a farmer's insides.

According to an India Today report, the patient, a farmer from Khajuraho, was brought to the hospital in critical condition. He was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Following a medical exam, doctors discovered a foreign object, a bottle gourd, in the back of his body. It had likely entered inside his body through his rectum, causing internal injuries.

The medical team, headed by Dr Nandkishore Jatav, successfully carried out the complicated surgery to remove a 16-inch bottle gourd from the patient's body. The patient has now been declared out of danger.

Meanwhile, it has yet not been clear how the bottle gourd entered the man's body. Reportedly, the patient is probably suffering from a mental illness, leading to the act. A probe to determine how the foreign body ended up in the man's body is underway.

According to the India Today report, the doctors during the surgery noted that the bottle gourd caused a rupture in the patient's internal membranes.

"The night before last, a patient from the Khajuraho area arrived with abdominal pain. Around 3.30 am, he first went to the Mission Hospital, where the doctor refused to treat him. Subsequently, he came to the district hospital," Dr Jatav told India Today.

"Upon examination, it was found that he had inserted a gourd into his rectum. He was admitted and operated on, during which the membrane ruptured. With the assistance of two other doctors, a gourd approximately one and a half feet long was removed," he added.

Jatav also said the patient has not disclosed whether he inserted the gourd himself or if there was another reason.

