Madhya Pradesh University releases admit card, date sheet but forgets to conduct exam!
Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati University reportedly “forgot" to conduct examinations, despite having issued a date sheet, alleged the university students. The examinees claimed that the Jabalpur varsity forgot to conduct MSc Computer Science first semester paper which was scheduled on 5 March 2024.