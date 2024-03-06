Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur allegedly forgot to conduct MSc Computer Science first semester exam despite issuing date sheet. Students protested as exams were not held as scheduled on 5 March 2024.

Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati University reportedly "forgot" to conduct examinations, despite having issued a date sheet, alleged the university students. The examinees claimed that the Jabalpur varsity forgot to conduct MSc Computer Science first semester paper which was scheduled on 5 March 2024.

The students of Jabalpur Rani Durgavati University has said that the varsity had issued schedule and admit card for the MSc Computer Science first semester examination. However, the university ‘forgot’ to conduct the examinations.

The protesting students met the university Vice Chancellor .

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) alleges that if the papers were cancelled, the students should have been informed beforehand. However, the university did not do so because of which the students had to face problems.

A total of 10 students were going to appear in this examination. The Vice Chancellor has issued orders for investigation into this irregularity.

The university had released the time table of MSc Chemistry Third Semester, Computer Science First Semester, and Computer Science Third Semester 2023-24 on 14 February.

The examinations of all three courses at Rani Durgavati University were scheduled to be held from 21 February to 13 March from 8 am to 11 am.

According to the time table, the paper of 'Computer Organization and Assembly Language' subject of MSc first semester was scheduled to be held on March 5. The students had also received the admit cards.

Candidates from other districts including Jabalpur reached the Rani Durgavati University at 8 am on Tuesday morning. When the students reached the university, they were informed that there is no examination and the university did not even prepare the question papers.

Seeing the uproar, Rani Durgavati University Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajesh Verma and Registrar Deepesh Mishra immediately released a new schedule of this examination. The examination for the subject will now be held on 15 March while the exams of other subjects will be held as per the schedule

The government university's registrar, Deepesh Mishra, told news agency PTI that the students of the first semester of MSc Computer Science could not take the exam on Tuesday due to an error in the question paper of 'Computer Organisation and Assembly Language' subject.

After a complaint received from the students, an explanation has been sought from the examination department's official concerned, he said.

