Pop icon Madonna has found herself in the middle of a heated controversy after sharing AI-generated images of herself with Pope Francis. The provocative photos, created using artificial intelligence, show Madonna in a series of poses with the religious leader, leading to intense backlash on social media.

The images have triggered widespread debate about the ethical implications of using AI to blend sacred symbols with modern art and personal branding. Fans and critics have slammed the pop star of crossing boundaries and others debating the intersection of technology, creativity, and faith.

Social media reactions: Fans and followers share outrage Following Madonna's recent social media post featuring AI-generated images of herself with Pope Francis, fans and followers have flooded the internet with sharp reactions. The provocative image has ignited widespread debate, and social media users are not holding back their opinions. Here's what people are saying:

One user remarked, "That is very creepy!" expressing how unsettling they found the image.

Another added, "So inappropriate," highlighting the perceived disrespect in the post.

A confused user questioned, "What the hell is this?" showing their shock at the unexpected post.

One response was blunt: "Seriously? She's too old," criticizing the use of AI-generated images for attention-seeking behavior.

Another plea came through: "Stop AI please," reflecting concerns about the overreach of artificial intelligence in blending sacred imagery with modern trends.

A user labeled it as "a mockery," emphasizing how the image has triggered feelings of offense among many viewers.

One said, "She now has to stoop to that level for attention," accusing the singer of desperation for publicity.

Another comment read, "Madonna is desperate for attention," suggesting that the move was calculated and unnecessary.

One viewer remarked in disbelief, "What is wrong with this old lady?" questioning her intentions behind sharing the image.