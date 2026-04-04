‘Maduro signed it!’ — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine brags about jailhouse souvenir as he walks out of NYC lockup | WATCH

A 29-year-old rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center he marked his freedom by showing off his “jailhouse” SpongeBob SquarePants doll.

What speacial about the toy? The artist brags he had persuaded jailed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to autograph while they were both held at a federal facility in New York.

Video posted on Tekashi’s Instagram page shows him holding a stack of papers in one hand and the Nickelodeon toy in the other as he emerged a free man following his latest stint behind bars.

“Look, Maduro signed it,” he said, excitedly showing his pals the signature. “Maduro, second of April, Venezuela forever.”

Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in January after breaching his probation conditions by assaulting an individual and keeping MDMA and cocaine in his room. He was originally sent to the clink in 2019 for his involvement in the violent Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang – but was cut loose early because of COVID.

His lawyer and the Bureau of Prisons confirmed that he was released Friday morning predawn.

Along with the Nickelodeon toy, he flashed on his neck a multi-million dollar 400-carat chain that weighs more than four pounds. Tekashi claimed on the Instagram post the necklace cost more than $2 million.

“Fresh OUT THE FEDS $2,200,000 on my neck. GOD IS THE GREATEST. MY LORD AND SAVIOR,” he said before adding, “MADURO SIGNED MY JAIL HOUSE SPONGE9INE.”

The federal jailhouse has held a who’s who of federal inmates over the years, including alleged CEO shooter Luigi Mangione, Diddy, R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as Maduro and his wife.

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The couple are accused of directing kidnappings, assaults, and killings targeting individuals who either owed drug money or were seen as threats to their trafficking network. According to the indictment, this allegedly included the murder of a drug trafficker in Caracas. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment.