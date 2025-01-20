Ahead of the highly anticipated inauguration event, streets surrounding the capital Washington D.C. were alive with activity as vendors lined up to sell Donald Trump’s signature MAGA (Make America Great Again) merchandise. From hats and t-shirts to flags and pins, the iconic red hats, in particular, were a constant sight among the crowds.

These items typically included:

Hats: "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) red baseball caps, often the most iconic and sought-after item.

T-shirts: T-shirts with slogans like "Trump 2024," "Keep America Great," and "MAGA" emblazoned on the front.

Flags: American flags and "Make America Great Again" flags.

Stickers: "Trump" and "MAGA" stickers, designed for cars, laptops, or water bottles.

Buttons and Pins: Pins with slogans and images of the president-elect.

Posters: Large posters featuring Trump, sometimes with quotes like "Promises Made, Promises Kept."

Hoodies: Sweatshirts and hoodies with MAGA branding or the Trump logo.

Keychains: Small keepsakes featuring Trump’s image or MAGA symbols.

MAGA merchandising taking over D.C. streets As the country gears up for the inauguration, which will mark a significant moment in Trump’s political journey, his loyal supporters were out in full force, eager to get their hands on the latest pieces of Trump-branded gear. The merchandise stands just blocks away from the arena where the event will take place, drawing crowds of both tourists and supporters looking to purchase items in support of the former president and his agenda.