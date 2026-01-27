₹6 lakh a month? Maggi seller in mountains earns 21,000 in a day; netizens ask, ‘Internship mil jayegi?'

Maggi and the mountains have become synonymous. Anyone who travels to the hills would never want to miss out on this easy-to-make dish, even if they have to pay extra for the noodles. The obsession with ‘Pahado wali maggi’ is intense, and a content creator became a Maggi seller for a day - at a time when the mountains are cramped with tourists - to understand how much a maggie sellar can earn.

A content creator, Badal Thakur, set up a makeshift stall with an LPG cylinder and a table at an undisclosed location that sees a sizable influx of tourists.

He sold a plate of Maggi for ₹70, while cheese Maggi was priced at ₹100. For context, a single 75-gram pack of Maggi costs ₹15 in the market.

Thakur revealed that within just four to five hours, he managed to sell around 200 plates of Maggi. His video shows a steady stream of tourists lining up at the modest stall to grab a serving of the instant noodles. By the end of the day, total sales had climbed to nearly 300–350 plates.

At a price of ₹70 per plate, Thakur said his earnings for the day came to roughly ₹21,000. However, this figure did not account for operational expenses such as the LPG cylinder, disposable utensils and the Maggi packets themselves. After factoring in these costs, his actual profit would have been lower than ₹21,000.

Hill stations are packed with tourists, with several stranded in traffic jams for over 24 hours at the same spot. For such travellers, a plate of Maggi from a roadside stall can be a satisfying and wholesome meal. Maggi’s popularity can be traced to several reasons - it is quick and easy to prepare, requires minimal setup, and offers much-needed comfort in cold weather.

How social media users reacted: Social media users appeared impressed by the earning potential. Several commenters noted that selling Maggi every day for a month could translate into monthly earnings exceeding ₹6 lakh.

“Job chhod doon phir? (Should I quit my job?)” joked one user, while another wrote, “Main toh chala Maggi bechne” (I’m off to sell Maggi). Another wrote: “Internship mil jayegi.”

Thakur’s video has since gone viral, amassing 3.5 million views.