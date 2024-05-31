'Maggi wale golgappe': Netizens say, 'Acha combination' after noodle with paani puri recipe goes viral
Social media users expressed disappointment and amusement over the fusion of Maggi and golgappa. A video of 'maggie wale golgappe' went viral that shows the unconventional combination of Maggi and golgappa.
'Maggi' is an all-time favourite that recently gained social media attention after a recipe combining the traditional flavour of golgappa or famously known paani puri surfaced on social media.