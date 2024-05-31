Social media users expressed disappointment and amusement over the fusion of Maggi and golgappa. A video of 'maggie wale golgappe' went viral that shows the unconventional combination of Maggi and golgappa.

'Maggi' is an all-time favourite that recently gained social media attention after a recipe combining the traditional flavour of golgappa or famously known paani puri surfaced on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video captioned, “Tried this viral, maggie wale golgappe!!" was posted on Instagram on April 2. Since then, the social media post has garnered massive attention from netizens and has drawn mixed reactions over this unconventional twist. Some users hilariously claimed that it is a deadly combination while the others criticized the peculiar recipe.

Also read: Why Nestle India's shareholders rejected higher royalty payment to parent In the video, the woman is seen trying her hands at ‘maggie wale golgappe’. In the clip, the woman goes on to eat golgappa stuffed with freshly cooked vegetable Maggi. The video states, "Kaun hain yeh tejaswi log, kaha se aate hain yeh log [Who are these people? Where do they come from?]," drawing parallels with a viral meme. The video has so far amassed 19,438 likes. The woman gives a smile after consuming the sizzling hot paani puri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens were strong to react as one user stated, “Golgappe se mazaak nahi [Don't play with golgappas]." Another social media user posted, ‘These people should be arrested for spoiling it for maagi and paani puri both,’ expressing disappointment.

Also read: MasterChef Australia: Indian contestant impresses Jamie Oliver with Pani Puri; celebrity chef says... A third user commented, “What's not good in it? Pani Puri good, Maggi good." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food pani puri "Golgappe ko kharab hote hue aur hum dekhte hue [We continue to watch while golgappa is being spoiled]," a fourth user wrote. "Please don't spoil the original taste of pani puri," a fifth user remarked. A sixth user questioned, "Yeh log bechari Maggi ke piche kyun padh gaye hain [Why are these people after poor Maggi]?" A seventh user posted, “Chai daal ke khao jada maja aayega."

