Maha Kumbh 2025: Actor Rajkummar Rao recently visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa also accompanied the actor to the holy spot where they took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The couple is residing at Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj camp.

Parmarth Niketan posted the couple's pictures on Instagram. The caption to the post states, “Wonderful to welcome dear and renowned Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao @rajkummar_rao and his wife and actress Patralekhaa @patralekhaa, and divine yogini Ira Trivedi @iratrivedi to Parmarth Niketan Mahakumbh Campsite @parmarthniketan with sacred blessings by HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji @pujyaswamiji as well as special sangam snaan with Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji @sadhviji.”

Social media reactions These pictures have gone viral and amassed over 1.33 lakh likes and several comments. A user commented, “The most adorable picture I saw till now.” Another user joked, “And when us regular non celebrity people visit there’s no photo opportunity.”

A third user sceptical of the photos replied, “Is the outfit worn by Ira acceptable in Sanatan Dharam? How could such drama be promoted! It is really a show off these days and the results are thus seen!” A fourth user stated, “If celebrities can enjoy as much as locals ... Then it's a must visit place to go. All the ones who haven't visited, mark your calendars just go.”

Sharing the divine experience of visiting the Mahakumbh Mela, Rajkummar said, "The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Maha Kumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life," ANI reported.

He further informed that they met Swamiji in Rishikesh and has since been in touch with him. The couple is residing at Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj camp. Adding, he said, “We took Swami ji's blessings and now we will take a holy bath...it is organised on such a large scale...My best wishes are with all the people and the administration.”