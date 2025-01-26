Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D’Souza ‘secretly’ takes holy dip, viral video storms internet

Famous Bollywood choreographer Remo D'souza reportedly visited Maha Kumbh "in disguise" to take a dip in the holy Sangam. A video showing D'Souza donning black attire went viral on Sunday, with netizens questioning if "Remo D'Souza is back to Ramesh Gopi Nair again?" But a few others asked, "Ghar wapsi or drama?!"

Remo D'Souza's original name is Ramesh Gopi Nair. A video circulating on social media showed Remo D'Souza wearing a black outfit with his face partially covered. He could be seen standing near a ghat, taking a boat ride and a holy dip in the river.

Advertisement

Another video showed him sitting with Shri Kailashanand Giri Ji and taking blessing from him.

Advertisement

As the videos stormed the internet, one user commented, “Remo sir changed religion but not his culture; he always kept one Ganapati song in his maximum films; we don't have issues with this type of Christian.”

Advertisement

According to the Times of India, this was renowned choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza's first visit to the Kumbh with his family. The visit came amid reports suggesting that Lizelle D’Souza, wife of renowned choreographer and director Remo D’Souza, had received death threats.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP CM boards boat to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Lizelle dismissed the reports. She told the Hindustan Times, "Even we read it [in the media]. We got spam emails on the company email ID regarding something else, for which we informed the cops. The cyber department is looking into it, and they also feel it’s spam.”

Advertisement

About Remo D'Souza Remo D'Souza, born Ramesh Gopi Nair on April 2, 1974, is a luminary in the entertainment industry, celebrated as a choreographer, film director and producer.

With a career spanning over 25 years, D’Souza has choreographed more than 100 films, earning widespread acclaim as one of Bollywood's most successful and innovative choreographers.

His directorial ventures, including ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, ABCD 2, and Street Dancer 3D have redefined the dance film genre in the Hindi film industry.

About Maha Kumbh 2025 The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Advertisement

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.