Maha Kumbh baba saves enough in his 45 days in Prayagraj to buy SUV; netizens are divided

Social media users are divided about the recent purchase of a spiritual baba from the Maha Kumbh, who has gone viral for not putting his hand down for over twenty years.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj took place earlier this year from January 13 and ended on February 26.

The viral baba is in the public eye again, and this time, it's for purchasing an SUV with his Maha Kumbh earnings. While buying a car is not such a big deal, it contradicts the chosen paths -- free from attachment to money, earthly possessions, fame, or followers -- of babas like himself.

In a video circulating on social media, the viral baba can be seen in the company showroom receiving the delivery of his SUV. The video documented the delivery in detail, from picking up the vehicle keys to driving it out of the showroom.

In the clip, the baba can also be seen driving on the road with one hand.

Sharing the video, a Twitter (now x) user wrote: “Remember that baba ji who claims has not put his hand down for 20 years, With the earnings collected from the #mahakhubh, Baba ji purchased a SUV. Bestu business ever.”

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared on May 1 and has collected over 4 lakh views so far.

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens were divided over the baba's purchase of a car. Several wondered “why car” and asked what happened to being “above Moh Maya,” while many others were astonished to find out that the baba could drive.

“That's why only trust God not the people in between....the people in between you and good are there only to cash you out.... Simple prayer is enough to show bhakti no pooja no babas,” a user said.

“And babaji can drive!!” said an astonished user.

“With that arm, travelling by local train should be a breeze,” a user joked

Several social media users also defended the baba and said there is nothing wrong with buying a vehicle, which is a necessity these days.

“It's just a vehicle. why he should stay away from it? is it only made for people like us who have job?” a user asked.