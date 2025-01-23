Viral garland seller Monalisa' Moni' Bhonsle, with amber eyes from Indore, has alleged a group of men forcefully entered her tent at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to take pictures with her despite her refusal, reported News18. She added that after her brother intervened to delete the pictures from their phones, the men allegedly attacked him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monalisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle has been chased by the people at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 ever since she rose to fame because of her natural beauty.

Monalisa recounted the recent incident and said in the video, as quoted by News18, "Some men approached me saying that my father had sent them to take pictures with me. I refused and told them that if my father had sent them, they should go to him only. I wouldn't click pictures with them."

Expressing her fear, she added, “I am scared. No one is here. Anyone can harm me. There is no electricity. Still, people forcefully entered the tent."

She mentioned her father later arrived and denied sending anyone to her. “My father confronted them and shouted, asking how they could forcefully enter my tent. I even asked my father if he sent them, but he denied it," Monalisa shared.

"My brother, angry and protective, tried to snatch their phones to delete my photos. That's when nine men attacked him," the 16-year-old further shared.

Monalisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle rose to fame following an influencer captured her on video at the Maha Kumbh Mela and shared it online. She has been hounded by people for pictures and interviews following this, which significantly impacted her garland sales.

Earlier, reports suggested her father sent her home, but refuting the claims, her grandfather stated she remains at the Maha Kumbh Mela.