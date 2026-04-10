Maha Kumbh viral girl Monalisa found to be a minor; POCSO case filed against husband Farman Khan

Monalisa Bhosle, who shot to fame during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, is a minor, putting her recently held marriage to Farman Khan under scrutiny. The Khargone Police in Madhya Pradesh has registered a case under the POCSO Act against her husband. He has also been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to an India Today report.

Monalisa, widely known as the viral ‘Maha Kumbh girl’, married her boyfriend on 11 March under police protection and had declared that she was “18 years old”.

However, official hospital documents revealed that Monalisa was born on 30 December 2009, making her 16 years, 2 months, and 12 days old at the time of her marriage on 11 March this year, the report said.

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All about the marriage Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot at Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The wedding ceremony was held at the Gurumandiram, located outside the temple premises. Hundreds of people attended the function, including CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty, and CPI(M) district secretary AA Rahim.

After the marriage, the couple interacted with the media and shared their love story. “We decided to get married in Kerala at this place because we like the Nayanar Temple. People of Kerala are very nice,” Farman had said. “People here are very supportive. We dated for six months,” added Monalisa.

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Who is Monalisa Bhonsle? Monalisa, who had spent years selling garlands at Kila Ghat on the banks of the Narmada River, experienced a life-changing moment when a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands during the Mahakumbh.

Despite her modest background, her striking features — especially her expressive eyes — caught the attention of social media users and quickly turned her into a viral sensation. Her photographs and videos were widely shared across platforms, bringing her into the spotlight and making her a widely recognised figure online.

Her sudden online fame soon opened doors in the entertainment industry. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra later offered her a role in his upcoming film The Diary of Manipur, which is expected to release in April, according to IMDb.

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Before stepping into films, Bhonsle had travelled from Indore to Prayagraj to sell garlands and earn a living during the festival. Following her viral rise, she returned to Indore for acting training and later moved to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in the film industry.