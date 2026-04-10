Maha Kumbh viral girl Monalisa found to be a minor; POCSO case filed against husband Farman Khan

Monalisa Bhosle, who shot to fame during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, is a minor, putting her recently held marriage to Farman Khan under scrutiny. The Khargone Police in Madhya Pradesh has registered a case under the POCSO Act against her husband. He has also been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to an India Today report.
Monalisa, widely known as the viral ‘Maha Kumbh girl’, married her boyfriend on 11 March under police protection and had declared that she was “18 years old”.
However, official hospital documents revealed that Monalisa was born on 30 December 2009, making her 16 years, 2 months, and 12 days old at the time of her marriage on 11 March this year, the report said.
Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot at Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The wedding ceremony was held at the Gurumandiram, located outside the temple premises. Hundreds of people attended the function, including CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty, and CPI(M) district secretary AA Rahim.
After the marriage, the couple interacted with the media and shared their love story. “We decided to get married in Kerala at this place because we like the Nayanar Temple. People of Kerala are very nice,” Farman had said. “People here are very supportive. We dated for six months,” added Monalisa.
Monalisa, who had spent years selling garlands at Kila Ghat on the banks of the Narmada River, experienced a life-changing moment when a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands during the Mahakumbh.
Despite her modest background, her striking features — especially her expressive eyes — caught the attention of social media users and quickly turned her into a viral sensation. Her photographs and videos were widely shared across platforms, bringing her into the spotlight and making her a widely recognised figure online.
Her sudden online fame soon opened doors in the entertainment industry. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra later offered her a role in his upcoming film The Diary of Manipur, which is expected to release in April, according to IMDb.
Before stepping into films, Bhonsle had travelled from Indore to Prayagraj to sell garlands and earn a living during the festival. Following her viral rise, she returned to Indore for acting training and later moved to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in the film industry.
Farman Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, is reportedly an actor and model, according to several media reports. Speaking to the press after their wedding, Monalisa had shared that they had been in a relationship for six months. They initially connected through social media before eventually meeting on a film set.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.