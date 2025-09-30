Maha Navami 2025: From date, time, significance and shubh muhurat to rituals - all you need to know

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated in the lunar month of Ashwin (September–October). The festival lasts nine days, each dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga.

The Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, known as Maha Navami or Navami, marks the grand conclusion of the celebrations before Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

In 2025, Shardiya Navratri Navami falls on 1 October 2025, Wednesday.

Maha Navami: Date and Time This year, the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami falls on Wednesday, October 1.

Navami Tithi Begins: September 30- 06:06 PM

Navami Tithi Ends: October 1 - 07:01 PM

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings to remember:

Navratri Pratah Homa Muhurta: 6:14 AM to 6:07 PM

Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat: 2:09 PM to 2:57 PM

Brahma Muhurta: 4:37 AM to 5:26 AM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:09 PM to 2:57 PM

Ashwina Navratri Parana: Thursday, October 2

Nishita Muhurta: 11:46 PM to 12:35 AM, October 2

Ravi Yoga: 8:06 AM to 6:15 AM, October 2

Maha Navami: Significance Maha Navami is considered one of the most powerful days of Navratri. On this day, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her supreme form as Maa Siddhidatri, the bestower of wisdom, success, and spiritual powers (siddhis).

According to scriptures, Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus, carries a mace, discus, lotus, and conch, and blesses her devotees with both material and spiritual fulfillment. She represents the culmination of Shakti worship and the union of devotion with divine energy.

Overall, Navami represents the victory of good over evil, the culmination of devotion, and the blessings of the goddess for strength, wisdom, and prosperity.

For devotees, this day is not only about rituals but also about embracing the inner power that Maa Durga symbolises.

Maha Navami: Puja rituals and vidhi Wake up early on Maha Navami, take a bath, and wear new clothes.

Clean the worship area, dress Maa Durga in new clothes, adorn her idol or photo with a red chunri, light a diya, and perform Maha Navami puja.

Perform the Maha Navami puja to celebrate the divine feminine energy of Maa Durga and her nine avatars.

Perform Kanya Puja

Some South Indian regions also perform Ayudha Puja and Batthukamna Maha Navami: Kanya Puja An important ritual associated with Navami is Kanya Puja or Kanjak Puja.

In this tradition, nine young girls (symbolising the nine forms of Durga) are invited into homes, worshipped with rituals, their feet washed, and offered prasad consisting of puri, kala chana, and halwa. Sometimes, a young boy (representing Bhairav) is also included.

This practice emphasises respect for feminine divinity and the belief that the goddess herself manifests in these young girls.

Maha Navami: Ayudha Puja Navami also carries great significance for warriors. In many regions, weapons are worshipped on this day, a ritual known as Ayudha Puja, especially in southern India. It is believed that worshipping tools and arms on Navami ensures success and protection.

Maha Navami: Batthukamna celebration Batthukamma is a vibrant floral festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana, symbolising the cultural spirit of the state. Observed during the latter half of September to early October, it coincides with the Navratri period and spans nine days.

