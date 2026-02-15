Subscribe

Maha Shivratri 2026: Shubh muhurat, puja, parana time — All to know about the festival celebrating Lord Shiva

Maha Shivratri, a significant Hindu festival honouring Lord Shiva, is being celebrated on Sunday. It is observed in the month of Magha during Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, according to the South Indian calendar.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated15 Feb 2026, 07:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Maha Shivratri date aligns with the South Indian calendar's Magha month on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha.
Maha Shivratri date aligns with the South Indian calendar's Magha month on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. (Pexels)

Maha Shivratri, the auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva is being celebrated today — 15 February. On this day, devotees seek blessings from Lord Shiva and observe a day long fast. Known by various names such as Shivratri or Great night of Lord Shiva, it marks Lord Shiva's marriage to Goddess Parvati.

According to South Indian calendar, Maha Shivaratri is observed in the month of Magha on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha.

Also Read | Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: Top 100+ wishes to share with your loved ones

Maha Shivratri auspicious puja, muhurat and parana time

According to Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri puja time with parana time is as follows.

Advertisement
  • Shivaratri Parana Time - 6:59 AM to 3:24 PM, 16 February
  • Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 AM to 1:01 AM, 16 February
  • Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 6:11 PM to 9:23 PM, 15 February
  • Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:23 PM to 12:35 AM, 16 February
  • Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 3:47 AM, 16 February
  • Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:47 AM to 6:59 AM, 16 February

Also Read | Bank holidays: Are banks closed for Losar and Shivaji Jayanti next week?

Best quotes from Shiva Sutras to celebrate convergence of Shiva and Shakti

  • “When we invest 100 percent of our energy in any action, there will be no regrets, and when there are no regrets there is no fear or anxiety.”
  • “The goal of life is to radiate happiness from each and every cell of your being.”
  • “Words are the root cause of worry.”
  • “Only with courage, can you move forward.”
  • “Live your life with wonder.”
  • “You will find strength when you rest in your self.”
  • “In the state of purity, a sense of belongingness arises in you.”
  • “You can find peace only when you enter into your own mind.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Indira Gandhi's birthday: 10 things you did not know about Iron Lady of India

Maha Shivratri wishes

Here are 30 Maha Shivratri wishes:

  • Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness and peace.
  • Wishing you a blessed and joyful Maha Shivratri.
  • May Bholenath remove all obstacles from your life.
  • On this sacred night, may your prayers be answered.
  • May Lord Shiva fill your life with positivity and success.
  • Har Har Mahadev! Stay blessed always.
  • May this Maha Shivratri bring new hope and strength.
  • Wishing you spiritual growth and inner peace.
  • May Shiva’s blessings light up your path.
  • May your devotion bring you divine grace.
  • May Mahadev protect you and your family always.
  • Wishing you health, wealth, and prosperity on this holy day.
  • May Lord Shiva bless you with courage and wisdom.
  • Har Har Mahadev! May happiness surround you.
  • May this sacred occasion bring peace to your heart.
  • Wishing you success in all your endeavors.
  • May Shiva’s grace remove all negativity from your life.
  • May your life be filled with love and harmony.
  • Har Har Mahadev! Stay strong and blessed.
  • May this Shivratri bring joy and fulfillment.
  • May Lord Shiva guide you towards the right path.
  • Wishing you divine blessings on Maha Shivratri.
  • May your home be filled with peace and happiness.
  • Har Har Mahadev! May all your dreams come true.
  • May Bholenath shower you with endless blessings.
  • Wishing you strength and faith on this holy night.
  • May Lord Shiva bless you with patience and clarity.
  • May this Maha Shivratri bring success and prosperity.
  • Har Har Mahadev! May you be blessed always.
  • May your life shine with Shiva’s divine light.

Advertisement
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsMaha Shivratri 2026: Shubh muhurat, puja, parana time — All to know about the festival celebrating Lord Shiva
Read Next Story