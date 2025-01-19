IITian Baba Abhey Singh became viral on social media after an interview with a news channel during Mahakumbh 2025 turned him into an overnight celebrity. Abhey Singh left his career in aerospace engineering after graduating from IIT-Bombay.

IITian Baba, Abhey Singh, who made headlines recently after joining the world's biggest spiritual event, the Kumbh Mela 2025, is in the spotlight again. Notably, IITian Baba joined the journey to embrace spirituality and become a saint, leaving behind a lucrative profession as an aerospace engineer after graduating from IIT Bombay. Recently, he was expelled from Juna Akhara following allegations that he used abusive language against his Guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision about IITian Baba's expulsion came on Saturday night. “The act of Abhey Singh goes against the Guru-Shishya (master-disciple) tradition and the principles of Sanyas. Disrespecting one’s Guru shows a lack of respect for Sanatan Dharma and the Akhara. Discipline is of utmost importance in Juna Akhara, and no one is above it—not me, nor anyone like Singh," Times of India quoted Chief Patron of Juna Akhara, Mahant Hari Giri, as saying.

Following this expulsion order, Abhey Singh will not be allowed to enter the Akhara camp and its surroundings. According to the Akhara, Sanyas' core principles are discipline and devotion to one’s Guru and it is alleged that Abhey Singh violated them. Those who fail to uphold these core principles cannot be considered a Sanyasi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Every member of the Akhara must abide by strict discipline, Mahant Hari Giri said. Asserting that Abhey Singh violated Akhara rules and used abusive language directed at his Guru, Juna Akhara's Chief Patron said, “Not only the Guru, but no one is allowed to speak against a fellow seer. Based on this violation, the Akhara’s disciplinary committee recommended his expulsion," TOI reported.