Mahakumbh 2025 or Khatron Ke Khiladi? Social media influencer asks devotees to visit only after February 5; here’s why

An influencer urged pilgrims to visit Mahakumbh after February 5. Nidhi Chaudhary, stranded with her parents, criticised the lack of transportation and likened the chaos to a reality TV show.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated1 Feb 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Advertisement
A deadly stampede broke out at the Mahakumbh on Wednesday, killing 30 people.

Mahakumbh 2025: An influencer in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for Mahakumbh has compared it to the stunt-based reality television series Khatron Ke Khiladi and likened it to the COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

In a viral video on X, influencer Nidhi Chaudhary claimed that she is stuck at the Divya Mahakumbh retreat in Prayagraj's Jhusi with her elderly parents and desperately wants to return to her home. However, she said that no cabs are available, and devotees must walk for kilometres to reach a point where cabs are available.

Advertisement
Also Read | Dakota Johnson, Coldplay’s Chris Martin take holy dip at Mahakumbh

Sharing her ordeal at Prayagraj, Nidhi said, “The situation here is such that you will feel you have to come to Khatron Ke Khiladi. There are no cabs available, just like in lockdown. I've been trying to get a cab to go home since yesterday.”

“They are not allowing anyone in. You'll have to walk for several kilometres to reach a point where you can get a cab,” she added.

Also Read | Uproar in Parliament as FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins Budget 2025 speech

Nidhi claimed that the cabs charge 15,000— 20,000; however, even after charging such exorbitant amounts, they still do not enter the complex. “You'll have to walk for hours to reach a point where you can get an e-rickshaw and then reach the cab.”

Advertisement

If you're a VVIP, she said, maybe then you can make it out from here. “Otherwise it doesn't matter how much money you have.”

“Ever since I came here, it seems like one task after another, exam after exam,” Nidhi said.

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: Airlines to cut fares of Prayagraj flights by 50% from Feb 1
Advertisement

In a separate tweet, the influencer said, “If you are planning for Mahakumbh then please go after 5th February.”

On Wednesday, at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the Mahakumbh. The area close to Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati converge, was overcrowded. The pilgrims had gathered to take a holy dip on the auspicious bathing festival of Mauni Amavasya. Of these victims, 11 people were from Bihar.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsMahakumbh 2025 or Khatron Ke Khiladi? Social media influencer asks devotees to visit only after February 5; here’s why
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 04:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget