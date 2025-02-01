Mahakumbh 2025 or Khatron Ke Khiladi? Social media influencer asks devotees to visit only after February 5; here’s why

Mahakumbh 2025: An influencer in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for Mahakumbh has compared it to the stunt-based reality television series Khatron Ke Khiladi and likened it to the COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

In a viral video on X, influencer Nidhi Chaudhary claimed that she is stuck at the Divya Mahakumbh retreat in Prayagraj's Jhusi with her elderly parents and desperately wants to return to her home. However, she said that no cabs are available, and devotees must walk for kilometres to reach a point where cabs are available.

Sharing her ordeal at Prayagraj, Nidhi said, “The situation here is such that you will feel you have to come to Khatron Ke Khiladi. There are no cabs available, just like in lockdown. I've been trying to get a cab to go home since yesterday.”

“They are not allowing anyone in. You'll have to walk for several kilometres to reach a point where you can get a cab,” she added.

Nidhi claimed that the cabs charge ₹15,000— ₹20,000; however, even after charging such exorbitant amounts, they still do not enter the complex. “You'll have to walk for hours to reach a point where you can get an e-rickshaw and then reach the cab.”

If you're a VVIP, she said, maybe then you can make it out from here. “Otherwise it doesn't matter how much money you have.”

“Ever since I came here, it seems like one task after another, exam after exam,” Nidhi said.

In a separate tweet, the influencer said, “If you are planning for Mahakumbh then please go after 5th February.”