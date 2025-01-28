Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj flight rates sky-rocket but this cheat sheet helps you cut costs by 50 per cent

  • Mahakumbh 2025: Travellers heading to Mahakumbh 2025 are facing steep airfares. But did you know that taking a break journey instead of a direct flight to Prayagraj can reduce your travel costs by approximately 50 per cent? Here is a cheat sheet for an affordable Mahakumbh pilgrimage.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated28 Jan 2025, 06:18 AM IST
Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj journey breaking the bank? Here's your cheat-sheet to travel at lower costs
Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj journey breaking the bank? Here’s your cheat-sheet to travel at lower costs(Anand Prashad)

Mahakumbh 2025: Amid sky-high fares of Prayagraj-bound flights, Mahakumbh travellers are shifting to indirect routes to reach the holy site.

Searches for alternative travel routes to reach Prayagraj, such as Mumbai-Varanasi and Bengaluru-Varanasi have spiked over the past few days. Travellers are also looking at nearby airports like the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi, while seeking travel options for Mahakumbh 2025, a report by travel search engine Skyscanner revealed.

As of Tuesday, January 28, one-way flights to Prayagraj from major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru on January 30 and January 31, have fares around 24,277 to over 40,000. On Monday, flight prices even soared over 53,500. However, if one plans to reach Prayagraj via Varanasi, flight charges are approximately 50 per cent less as compared to the direct flight fares for the same days.

Fares for one-way flight from Bengaluru to Prayagraj (accessed from Make My Trip)
Mahakumbh 2025: How to reach Prayagraj via Varanasi

Prayagraj is approximately over 100kms away from Varanasi. After reaching Varanasi by flight, travellers can take either a bus, train, or cab to Prayagraj.

On Tuesday, January 28, a quick search by Mint for flights to Varanasi from Delhi for January 30 showed prices around 11,308, while flights from Mumbai are charging around 12,941. A Bengaluru-Varanasi one-way flight ticket for the same day costs 15,690.

Fares for flights from Delhi to Varanasi (accessed via Make My Trip )
In contrast, a direct flight from Delhi to Prayagraj on January 30 costs a minimum of 24, 277, which is roughly 53 per cent higher than the fare of a Delhi-Varanasi flight for the same day. Flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru are also charging similar rates.

Fares of Delhi-Prayagraj flights (accessed via Ixigo)
Mahakumbh 2025: Train, buses from Varanasi to Prayagraj

To reach Prayagraj from Varanasi, one can take a bus, train, or cab. An express train from Varanasi to Prayagraj will cost you around 555- 1,450, while an AC bus will cost 899- 1,609. Cabs from Varanasi to Prayagraj charge 2,000-3,000 on average.

Mahakumbh Mela began in Prayagraj on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, 2025. The religious event is attracting millions of pilgrims.

 

