Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj flight rates sky-rocket but this cheat sheet helps you cut costs by 50 per cent

Mahakumbh 2025: Amid sky-high fares of Prayagraj-bound flights, Mahakumbh travellers are shifting to indirect routes to reach the holy site.
Searches for alternative travel routes to reach Prayagraj, such as Mumbai-Varanasi and Bengaluru-Varanasi have spiked over the past few days. Travellers are also looking at nearby airports like the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi, while seeking travel options for Mahakumbh 2025, a report by travel search engine Skyscanner revealed.
As of Tuesday, January 28, one-way flights to Prayagraj from major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru on January 30 and January 31, have fares around ₹24,277 to over ₹40,000. On Monday, flight prices even soared over ₹53,500. However, if one plans to reach Prayagraj via Varanasi, flight charges are approximately 50 per cent less as compared to the direct flight fares for the same days.
Prayagraj is approximately over 100kms away from Varanasi. After reaching Varanasi by flight, travellers can take either a bus, train, or cab to Prayagraj.
On Tuesday, January 28, a quick search by Mint for flights to Varanasi from Delhi for January 30 showed prices around ₹11,308, while flights from Mumbai are charging around ₹12,941. A Bengaluru-Varanasi one-way flight ticket for the same day costs ₹15,690.
In contrast, a direct flight from Delhi to Prayagraj on January 30 costs a minimum of ₹24, 277, which is roughly 53 per cent higher than the fare of a Delhi-Varanasi flight for the same day. Flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru are also charging similar rates.
To reach Prayagraj from Varanasi, one can take a bus, train, or cab. An express train from Varanasi to Prayagraj will cost you around ₹555- ₹1,450, while an AC bus will cost ₹899- ₹1,609. Cabs from Varanasi to Prayagraj charge ₹2,000-3,000 on average.
Mahakumbh Mela began in Prayagraj on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, 2025. The religious event is attracting millions of pilgrims.