Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj flight rates sky-rocket but this cheat sheet helps you cut costs by 50 per cent

Mahakumbh 2025: Amid sky-high fares of Prayagraj-bound flights, Mahakumbh travellers are shifting to indirect routes to reach the holy site.

Searches for alternative travel routes to reach Prayagraj, such as Mumbai-Varanasi and Bengaluru-Varanasi have spiked over the past few days. Travellers are also looking at nearby airports like the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi, while seeking travel options for Mahakumbh 2025, a report by travel search engine Skyscanner revealed.

As of Tuesday, January 28, one-way flights to Prayagraj from major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru on January 30 and January 31, have fares around ₹24,277 to over ₹40,000. On Monday, flight prices even soared over ₹53,500. However, if one plans to reach Prayagraj via Varanasi, flight charges are approximately 50 per cent less as compared to the direct flight fares for the same days.

Fares for one-way flight from Bengaluru to Prayagraj (accessed from Make My Trip)

Mahakumbh 2025: How to reach Prayagraj via Varanasi Prayagraj is approximately over 100kms away from Varanasi. After reaching Varanasi by flight, travellers can take either a bus, train, or cab to Prayagraj.

On Tuesday, January 28, a quick search by Mint for flights to Varanasi from Delhi for January 30 showed prices around ₹11,308, while flights from Mumbai are charging around ₹12,941. A Bengaluru-Varanasi one-way flight ticket for the same day costs ₹15,690.

Fares for flights from Delhi to Varanasi (accessed via Make My Trip )

In contrast, a direct flight from Delhi to Prayagraj on January 30 costs a minimum of ₹24, 277, which is roughly 53 per cent higher than the fare of a Delhi-Varanasi flight for the same day. Flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru are also charging similar rates.

Fares of Delhi-Prayagraj flights (accessed via Ixigo)

