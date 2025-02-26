Mahakumbh 2025 viral moments: From Baba Ramdev’s hair flip, digital snan, IIT baba to more

Pilgrims across the country took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri amid chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

As the 45-day Maha Kumbh inched towards its closure, let's take a look at the most viral moments of the world's largest spiritual gathering:

Baba Ramdev’s Hair Flip Yoga guru Baba Ramdev had caught social media's attention at the Maha Kumbh with a hair flip during the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. In a viral video, Ramdev's wet and long hair flipped and accidentally landed on the head of a nearby sadhu.

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini, who was accompanying the yoga guru, laughed uncontrollably, making the moment more viral.

Digital snan A local entrepreneur had devised a unique service of 'digital snan' for distant devotees to participate symbolically. For ₹1,100 per person, the man immersed passport-sized pictures of people who couldn't attend Mahakumbh physically into the holy water on their behalf.

Monalisa Bhosle Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district became an internet sensation during Mahakumbh 2025, after a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands. Her captivating amber eyes and bright smile quickly earned her the nickname "Mona Lisa," which sparked a wave of online attention.

The video spread rapidly, turning her into a well-known face overnight.

Thanks to the viral video, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Sanoj Mishra's Diary of Manipur.

IIT Baba aka Abhay Singh Abhey Singh, or IIT Baba, is reportedly an IIT Bombay graduate with a degree in aerospace engineering. He allegedly left a high-paying job in Canada and chose the path of Sanyasa (renunciation). This unusual journey made him viral on social media.

Abhey, who is in his early thirties, gained popularity on social media after leaving an illustrious career and choosing Sanyasa.

He was evicted from the Juna Akhara due to his alleged offensive behaviour. Following this, he was found in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Woman dips phone in Triveni Sangam for a remote holy dip for husband The clip features a woman standing in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam, holding her phone in a video call with her husband, who couldn’t attend the pilgrimage. In an unusual gesture of devotion, she submerges the phone into the sacred river, allowing her husband to take a ‘virtual holy dip.’

The Great Khali sparks selfie frenzy The Great Khali sparked a selfie war at the Mahakumbh mela on Wednesday while taking a dip at the Sangam. Visuals shared online showed enthusiastic devotees and even security officials brandishing their phone cameras as they jostled for the perfect photo.

YouTuber earns selling tea at Maha Kumbh A YouTuber made sales worth ₹7000 in a single day simply by selling chai and water bottles at the Mahakumbh fair.

The vlogger's Instagram video went viral with netizens praising him for his unique idea, and hard work. The video has already gained over five lakh views.

By the end of the day, the vlogger made a profit of ₹5000 by just selling tea and water bottles at the Mahakumbh fair.