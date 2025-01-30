Astrologer and YouTuber Nidhi Chaudhary, seeking a similar spiritual experience, visited the Kumbh Mela but ended up having a disturbing encounter.

She took to social media to describe her shock and disgust after allegedly finding the Sangam contaminated with human excreta. Expressing her disbelief, she condemned the idea of people defiling such a holy place during one of the most sacred days.

world’s largest religious gathering, especially one that’s being held after 144 years due to rare celestial alignments, is often considered a deeply meaningful and life-changing experience.

Netizens react A netizen replied, “I didn’t recognize you with clothes 👀 and this kind of video isn’t needed! Ye shaklen bana bana ke koi change nahi aayeg! You should have gotten a bucket and shovel to pick up all the shit! That would be making a statement! Right now you just seem like a c grade wannabe actress.”

“We can't even speak truth cause the truth hurts their so called religion which is still living in era without basic civic sense & toilets. Worst part is, things have reached to the point that even after they can see the harsh reality, they ll troll you instead for exposing it,” a user replied.

"I don't understand why people are mocking her. She just revealed reality. We get offended too easily, in every faith cleanliness is close to God. Cleanliness should be another aspect of our faith. God has always instructed us to be clean and to keep our surroundings neat and tidy," another user noted.

Stampede at Kumbh Leaders across the political spectrum expressed condolences on the tragic stampede incident, that occured in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 30 and injuring several others.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna held a presser and said that 25 bodies have been identified while the rest are yet to be identified. "A total of 30 people have died unfortunately in the stampede that took place at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Twenty-five bodies have been identified and the rest five are yet to be identified," he added.

Among the deceased, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college.

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, over 57.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni waters, as per an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. The ongoing religious event has seen an extraordinary outpouring of faith, with millions of people gathering at the Triveni Sangam to observe this auspicious day of spiritual cleansing and devotion.

In addition, more than 1 million Kalpwasis, who undertake month-long spiritual austerities, have contributed to the heightened spiritual energy of the event.

The total footfall for the ongoing Magh Mela has now surpassed 199.4 million, although there was a brief stampede-like situation due to the overwhelming crowd at key bathing ghats.