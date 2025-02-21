Man offers digital snan for ₹1,100 at Mahakumbh, leaves internet amused: ’Shark Tank bhejo’

With millions of devotees expected at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, people have come up with creative ideas to continue the sacred tradition of taking a dip at the Sangam now, even for those who cannot make it. With a modern twist, a local entrepreneur has introduced a unique service of 'digital snan' for distant devotees to participate symbolically. A video of his service has emerged on social media, sparking divided reactions from netizens.

For ₹1,100 per person, he immerses photocopies of people who couldn't attend Mahakumbh physically, into the holy water on their behalf. The video features a man claiming to be from Prayagraj and explaining his 'startup.' He goes on to show physical photocopies of people who opted for his service and dips them into the water.

Internet reacts to ‘digital snan’ The video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users. While some laughed at the idea, others were upset for profiting from devotees’ religious beliefs. Reacting to the video, a user said, "China have DeepSeek, so what we have DeepSnan." "India got latent series continues, " mocked someone else. Another called it a "Billion dollar company in 7 days." "Shark Tank mai bhejo isko (send him to Shark Tank)," also added yet another user.

Mahakumbh 2025 The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, seen as the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees taking the holy dip at Triveni Sangam until February 18, officials reported on Tuesday, as per ANI.

According to official data from February 18, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 12.6 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.