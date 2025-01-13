Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the highly anticipated Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. During a ceremonial event at Niranjani Akhara, she was bestowed with the Hindu name "Kamala" and performed the ritual of pattabhishek for spiritual leader Vyasanand Giri Maharaj. Dressed in a long white dress and an orange shawl, she engaged in prayers.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which commenced on January 13 and will run until February 26, is expected to draw millions of pilgrims. Powell Jobs plans to attend the 17 day festivities, including participating in sacred rituals and taking a dip at the ‘Sangam’, the confluence of Ganga river, Yamuna river and the Saraswati river.

Laurene Powell Jobs, 61, received a new name, "Kamala", before Maha Kumbh began. On 10 January, Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj told news agency ANI that they had given Laurene Powell a Hindu name, ‘Kamala.’

"She is coming to visit her guru here. We have named her Kamala and she is like a daughter to us. This is the second time she is coming to India," he said.

Laurene Jobs not allowed to touch Kashi Vishwanath Shivling Laurene Powell Jobs reached Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday.

Swami Kailashanand Giri clarified lingering speculation around Laurene Powell Jobs's Kashi Vishwanath temple visit and her ‘not being allowed to touch the Shivling’

Explaining the temple's strict protocols, he told ANI, “There is no dispute (regarding her visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple). I want to make this very clear. I am an Acharya and it is my job to follow the traditions, and fundamental principles and maintain the conduct... She is my daughter, and Maharishi Vyasananda was also there. All of our family did 'Abhishek' and worshipped... She was given prasad and a garland”

"As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, noone other a Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside. If I do not maintain this tradition, then it will be broken..." he added.

Mahakumbh 2025 The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.